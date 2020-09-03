New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has set up 13 teams to rigorously monitor industrial areas, especially at night, and take strict action against those not complying with emission norms.

The Supreme Court had in January directed pollution control boards of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to set up teams for this purpose.

The teams will also check the dumping and burning of any type of waste in industrial and redevelopment areas, and levy environmental compensation on offenders.

Deputy commissioners of east, north, and south municipal corporations have been made nodal officers to regularly monitor pollution levels at the 13 hotspots in the city, according to DPCC officials.

The 13 hot spots are Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla Phase II, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Bawana, Narela, Mundka and Mayapuri. Five highly polluted areas have also been identified this year in addition to the 13 pollution hotspots.

These are Gandhi Nagar, Peeragarhi, Azadpur Mandi, Rohtak Road and Sarai Rohila. Massive traffic snarls at these places leads to high levels of pollution, according to DPCC officials.

