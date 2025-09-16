New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) will organise Special Campaign 5.0 for improving Swachhata and disposal of pending references from October 2 to October 31 on the lines of the Special Campaigns held in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

This year, it aims at saturation of Swachhata in the office premises of DPIIT and its all attached/subordinate offices/PSUs/autonomous organisations.

Special Campaign 5.0 will be organised in two phases, and the Preparatory Phase, from September 15 to September 30, of the campaign has already started, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

Last year, the Department successfully participated in Special Campaign 4.0 and achieved outstanding results in reducing pendency, thereby improving the work experience for staff.

For Special Campaign 5.0, DPIIT has identified 70 campaign sites, including field and branch offices of its attached, subordinate, and autonomous bodies across the country.

The campaign will focus on activities such as e-waste disposal, record management, and space utilization. Special emphasis will be laid on the effective and scientific management of e-waste, ensuring cleaner and better-maintained office spaces while promoting sustainable practices.

During Special Campaign 4.0, attention was given to institutionalising Swachhata and minimising pendency. A total of 58,545 physical files were reviewed and 15,816 files were weeded out. The weeding out of physical files and scrap disposal resulted in 15,847 Sq. feet free space and Rs. 16,39,452/- of revenue generation.

DPIIT successfully achieved its targets for pendency disposal by addressing all Public Grievances, PG Appeals, and identified rule simplifications. The Department also conducted 300 cleanliness drives at 70 locations nationwide. Space management, a key focus of the campaign, was effectively implemented by removing unused items and converting available space into a recreation hall and gym.

Organizations under DPIIT also took innovative steps: the National Institutes of Design at Andhra Pradesh and Haryana launched a "waste to art" initiative to reuse waste materials creatively, while the National Council for Cement and Building Materials, Ballabhgarh, installed a 450 KWH solar rooftop system to promote renewable energy resources.

Further, the Central Pulp & Paper Research Institute distributed notebooks made from agricultural waste and tables created from redundant scrap to students of a local school, sensitizing them about sustainable practices and environmental responsibility. (ANI)

