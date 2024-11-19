New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): In light of the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), which has reached alarmingly high levels, Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has decided to shift all classes to online mode to ensure the safety and well-being of its students and faculty, as per a press release issued by the university.

Effective from November 19 until further notice, all academic activities, including lectures and tutorials will be conducted online. This decision has been made in the larger interest of the university community, in response to the hazardous air quality, which poses health risks.

The university is fully committed to ensuring the continuity of academic activities, despite the ongoing environmental challenges, the press release stated.

Faculty members will continue to engage with students through online platforms, utilising virtual classrooms and other digital resources to ensure uninterrupted learning during this period.

The university in its press release emphasised that it is monitoring the air quality situation and issuing further instructions as necessary, based on the prevailing conditions. The release also mentioned that the university's administrative and academic teams are dedicated to ensuring that students receive uninterrupted education.

Meanwhile, in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, all schools have suspended physical classes up to Class 12 until November 23, per a directive from the District Magistrate. The move aligns with Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), triggered when AQI levels cross the 'severe+' threshold.

In a letter dated November 18 District Magistrate Gautam Buddha Nagar said, "The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has breached the 450 mark and has been in the severe+ category since the evening of November 17. Given the above, all schools of the District Gautam Buddha Nagar are directed to adhere to the action enlisted under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan. Accordingly, it is directed that all schools shall discontinue physical classes from Pre-School to Class 12th till November 23 and conduct classes in online mode only."

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to conduct classes online until November 22, citing severe pollution and hazardous AQI levels in Delhi and the NCR.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday morning, with smog shrouding the city, reducing visibility and worsening air pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 488 as of 8 am, placing it in the 'severe plus' category.

At such high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, the air is considered hazardous to health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions.

Air quality has deteriorated in several cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and parts of northern India, reaching severe levels and raising concerns about health risks.

Amid 'severe' pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a circular advising litigants and advocates in the apex court premises to ensure wearing masks and taking health measures.

"Inviting reference to Order dated November 17, 2024, of Director (Technical), Member Convenor of Sub-Committee on GRAP, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas notifying implementation of Actions under stage-IV (Severe Air Quality) of revised Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR, it has been directed that an advisory be issued for taking preventive health measures including wearing of mask," the SC stated in the notice.

"Everyone is, therefore, advised to ensure wearing of a mask and taking health measures mentioned in the aforesaid order," it added. (ANI)

