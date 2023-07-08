Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) Renowned cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander will be the Chairman of Board of Management of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, the state government said in a statement on Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated Dr Wander, who will have a five-year term, on his appointment to the post.

"The appointment of Dr Wander to this prestigious post is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for every Punjabi," Mann was quoted as saying in the statement.

He said he hopes the university will scale new heights under Wander's "able and dynamic leadership."

According to the statement, Dr Wander was nominated for the post by the Punjab Governor, who is also the Chancellor of Faridkot-based Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

Dr Wander, Professor & HOD Cardiology, DMC College & Hospital, Ludhiana, will take charge of the post for five years from July 8, 2023, the statement read.

In October 2022, Wander had withdrawn his candidature for the post of Vice Chancellor of the same university citing personal reasons.

