Chandipur (Odisha) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully carried out a flight test of the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) missile propulsion system from Integrated Test Range here in Chandipur.

All the subsystems, including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor, performed as expected, stated an official statement from the government-run DRDO.

"Successful demonstration of Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet technology has provided DRDO with a technological advantage which will enable it to develop long range air-to-air missiles. At present, such technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world," the statement read.

"The performance of the missile was monitored using the data captured by Electro-Optical, Radar and Telemetry instruments deployed by ITR and confirmed successful demonstration of the mission objectives," it added.

DRDO officials said that many new technologies, including Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet Technology, were proven during the test.

The launch was monitored by senior scientists of various DRDO labs, including Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory(HEMRL).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the scientists of DRDO and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the successful flight test of SFDR.

On February 28, the Sindhu Netra satellite developed by DRDO was successfully deployed in space. The satellite is capable of automatically identifying the warships and merchant ships operating in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). (ANI)

