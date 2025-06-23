New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) For a close-quarter battle (CQB) carbine developed and designed by the DRDO, Bharat Forge has emerged in the "L1" category in a tendering process for procurement for the Indian Army, in a boost to the country's efforts to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) shared the update in a post on X on Monday.

"Significantly boosting #atmanirbharta in critical technology, 5.56x45 mm CQB Carbine, designed and developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), DRDO and produced by @BharatForgeLtd selected as L1 in #IndianArmy RFP," it said.

The government has been emphasising on achieving "atmanirbharta" (self-reliance) in the defence sector. It has also urged the country's private defence industry to contribute towards achieving that goal.

