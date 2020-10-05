New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The DRDO on Monday successfully tested a system of supersonic missile-assisted release of lightweight anti-submarine torpedo called SMART from the Wheeler island in Odisha, said the Defence Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said SMART is for anti-submarine warfare operations "far beyond the torpedo range".

Also Read | CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh', Mega Anti-Pollution Campaign in Delhi; Introduces Several Measures to Minimise Air Pollution in the City.

"Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) has been successfully flight tested today Oct 5, 2020 at 1145 hrs from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha," the ministry noted.

The test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Also Read | Rs 3000 Being Deposited in Bank Accounts by Centre Under Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Yojana? PIB Fact Check Calls It Fake News.

All the mission objectives, including missile flight upto the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, release of torpedo and deployment of velocity reduction mechanism (VRM) were met perfectly during the test, it mentioned.

"The tracking stations (Radars, Electro Optical Systems) along the coast and the telemetry stations, including down range ships monitored all the events," it stated.

This launch and demonstration of SMART is significant in establishing anti-submarine warfare capabilities, it said.

SMART is a missile assisted release of a lightweight anti-submarine torpedo system, it stated.

"The @DRDO_India has successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo, SMART. This will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter.

"I congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for this significant achievement," he stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)