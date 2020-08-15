Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 15 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday arrested a man for possessing 1,050 kgs of Ganja worth Rs 2.62 crores in Hyderabad.

According to the DRI officials, acting on the basis of inputs, Hyderabad Zonal Unit of the department intercepted a goods carriage vehicle on the outskirts of Hyderabad on August 14.

"The vehicle was carrying empty plastic crates, but detailed examination of the cargo area revealed that several bags of Ganja were concealed behind the empty plastic crates. A total of 1,050 kg of Ganja, whose approximate value in the grey market is Rs 2.62 crores, was found to be concealed in the goods carriage vehicle," the DRI officials said.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Ganja was sourced from Visakhapatnam Agency Area and was destined to Maharashtra."The contraband and the vehicle were seized and one person has been arrested under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985," the official added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

