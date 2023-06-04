Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai seized more than 10 kg of gold valued at about Rs 6.2 crores in two separate cases, officials said on Sunday, adding that a total of 4 passengers have been arrested.

In the first case based on specific intelligence, two passengers who arrived from Sharjah to Mumbai on Air India Express Flight No. IX 252 were intercepted.

"During the examination of the said passengers, 8 gold bars of 24 karat having foreign markings weighing 8 kg were found concealed inside their clothes around their waist. Acting swiftly on further intelligence, one more associate of the passengers was apprehended. The gold in bar form weighing 8 kg recovered during examination valued at Rs 4.94 crores was seized. Three persons have been arrested in the first case," read a DRI statement.

In the second case, one Indian national coming from Dubai was also intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai on June 3.

"The examination of the baggage of the said passengers was conducted and during the course of the baggage search, 56 ladies' clutches (purses) were recovered. All the ladies 'clutches were found to be having ingenious concealment of 24-karat gold in the form of silver colour metal wires under the metallic strips of the lady's clutches," read the statement.

As per the statement, the recovered gold wires were found to be having a net weight of 2005 grams and a provisional value of Rs 1,23,80,875.

"The said passenger was arrested in this case. The second seizure apparently involves well-educated individuals who are directly involved in the planning and execution of the gold smuggling," it added.

A total of 10 kg gold valued at approx 6.2 crore has been seized and a total of 4 passengers have been arrested in the said cases. Further investigations are underway, DRI said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)