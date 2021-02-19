Muzaffarpur, Feb 19 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 1,058 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.58 crore and arrested two persons in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a DRI official said.

Acting on specific information, a DRI team intercepted a truck on Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga national highway near Maithi toll plaza in Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, the official said.

The seized contraband item 1,058 kg of ganja is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.58 crore in the open market, he said, adding that the consignment was loaded in Udaypur (Tripura) and was supposed to reach its destination Hajipur, the district headquarters town of Vaishali.

Two persons, both drivers, have been arrested under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS), he said, adding that the truck has also been seized and further investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)