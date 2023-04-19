Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): The driver has been injured and two workers are feared trapped after two goods trains collided with each other near Singhpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

The engines of the trains caught fire after the collision.

Also Read | Heatwave Advisory From Government: Labour Ministry Issues List of Directions, Asks States to Take Steps to Mitigate Heat Wave Effects on Workers in Different Sectors.

All trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route were affected, the officials said.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

Also Read | Jeans Banned in Government Offices in Bihar District! Saran DM Issues Dress Code; Asks Employees To Wear Formal Clothes, Identity Cards on Duty.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)