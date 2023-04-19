In an unfortunate incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, two goods trains collided with each other near Singhpur railway station. As per reports, the engines of the trains caught fire after the collision. The drivers of the two trains sustained injuries while two railway workers are feared trapped. A rescue operation is underway. All trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route are affected. Madhya Pradesh Train Accident: Two Cargo Trains Collide in Singrauli, Three Dead.

Two Goods Trains Collide in Madhya Pradesh

Shahdol, MP | Two goods trains collided with each other near Singhpur railway station. The engines of the trains caught fire after the collision. The drivers have been injured, and two railway workers feared trapped. Rescue operation underway. All trains on the Bilaspur-Katni… pic.twitter.com/sRtId1iVsa — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 19, 2023

