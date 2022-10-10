Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) The driver of the luxury bus that collided with a trailer truck in Nashik city of Maharashtra last week was one of the 12 victims killed in the accident, police said on Monday.

Police had said that the drivers of the bus and the truck fled the spot after the accident.

The truck driver was later arrested.

At least 12 passengers were killed and 43 others injured on Saturday when a private bus hit a trailer truck and caught fire at Nandur Naka on the Nashik-Aurangabad highway.

During the identification of the bodies it was found that the driver of the bus was also killed in the accident, a police official said.

