Bhopal, Mar 11 (PTI) Light showers were witnessed in some parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and expected to hit five divisions of the state in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by hail are likely to occur at isolated places in Gwalior and Chambal, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Sagar divisions in the next 24 hours, IMD Bhopal's senior meteorologist P K Saha said.

Drizzles were reported at the hill station of Pachmarhi in Hoshangabad district, Jabalpur and Chhindwara, he said.

Guna district in Gwalior division received 12.0 mm rain, while some other places also saw light showers, he said.

Upper air cyclonic pressures over south-east Madhya Pradesh and induced upper air circulation over western Rajasthan were causing these drizzles, the official said.

The weather conditions might prevail until Sunday, he added.

The maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Khandwa, while Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior recorded maximum temperatures of 35.3, 35.5, 34.8 and 36.2 degrees Celsius respectively during the day, the official added.

