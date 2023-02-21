Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) A drone and six kilograms of heroin were recovered from a field near the international border in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The heroin is worth Rs 30 crore, they said.

The drone and the heroin were recovered from a field in Karanpur near the border with Pakistan on Monday, District Superintendent of Police Paris Deshmukh said.

The villagers spotted the drone and informed the Border Security Force, which alerted the police, he said.

The heroin recovered from the farm is worth around Rs 30 crore, according to the police control room.

