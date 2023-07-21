Amritsar, Jul 21 (PTI) A drone was seized at Indo-Pak border Mastgarh village of Tarn Taran district here on Friday, officials said.

In a statement issued here, BSF and Punjab Police launched a joint search operation on the outskirts of the village.

During the search of the area, troops recovered a drone in broken condition from the fields in the morning hours.

"The recovered drone is a Quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK model," the official stated.

