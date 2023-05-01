Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) The maximum temperatures dropped below normal limits on Monday in Haryana and Punjab after rains lashed a few parts of the two states.

According to the Meteorological Department here, among the places which received rains included Chandigarh, Ambala, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Sonipat, Amritsar, Pathankot, Rupnagar and Mohali.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal Welcomed YSR Congress MP Magunta Sriniavasulu Reddy Into Liquor Business, Says ED Chargesheet.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 26.1 degrees Celsius, Hisar recorded a maximum of 28.6 degrees Celsius, Karnal's maximum settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius while Narnaul and Rohtak recorded respective maximums of 28 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: EC Pushes for Greater Vigil at Inter-State Border to Prevent Entry of Cash, Drugs.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 28.4 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana registered a maximum of 27.3 degrees Celsius, Patiala recorded a high of 27.7 degrees Celsius, Pathankot's maximum settled at 28.5 degrees Celsius, Bathinda registered a high of 29 degrees Celsius while Mohali recorded a high of 26.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT department forecast, hailstorm activity is very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on May 1 and 2.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Haryana on May 1, and on May 2 in Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)