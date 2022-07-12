Kolkata, July 12: NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda here on Tuesday. A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda, was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas.

Murmu paid tribute to Vivekananda at his ancestral residence in Kolkata. She also met with BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, who is also West Bengal BJP chief, and others in Kolkata. The NDA candidate has been touring various states to seek the support of legislators. Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Shiv Sena Likely to Back NDA’s Draupadi Murmu, Betray Yashwant Sinha.

She also has the support of the YSRCongress Party, BJD and Akali Dal. Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena MPs, who had attended a meeting called by party chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on presidential elections, have demanded that the party should support Murmu.

"We discussed Droupadi Murmu (NDA's Presidential candidate) in our meeting yesterday. Supporting Droupadi Murmu does not mean supporting BJP. Shiv Sena's role will be clear in a day or two, party chief Uddhav Thackeray will make a decision," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Droupadi Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President. Droupadi Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance.

