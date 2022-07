Patna, Jul 5 (PTI) NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu reached Patna on Tuesday morning to seek support for the July 18 election.

She landed at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at 11.13 am in a special aircraft.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2022: Simona Halep Shocks Paula Badosa, To Meet Amanda Anisimova in Quarterfinals.

Murmu will visit the state BJP office, and also meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the tour.

"Later, she would go to a hotel near Gandhi Maidan where she would meet senior leaders of all NDA constituents, including the MPs and MLAs, and appeal for their support in the election," a BJP leader said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains Live Updates: CM Eknath Shinde Directs Officials To Keep Vigil, Waterlogging Reported in Several Areas As City Records 95.81 mm of Rain in Last 12 Hours.

She is scheduled to fly out of Patna in the afternoon to reach Agartala via Guwahati, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)