Jammu, Jul 19 (PTI) A drug peddler was on Saturday detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

The drug peddler, identified as Sahil Sharma alias "Sahu", is a resident of Dandesar village in Nowshera and is a notorious drug peddler involved in multiple cases, said a police spokesperson.

Taking cognizance of his continuous involvement in such illegal activities, the competent authority issued the detention orders under the PITNDPS Act following which he has been lodged in a jail in Jammu, he added.

The spokesperson said this action is part of an ongoing crackdown on drug smuggling to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard the youth of Rajouri from the effects of drug abuse.

Meanwhile, a notorious drug peddler, identified as Jai Pratap Singh, was arrested along with five grams of heroin near Paloura Talab in Jammu on Saturday.

Singh was on a two-wheeler when he was intercepted by a police patrolling party and was subsequently booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

