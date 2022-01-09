Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested along with charas and Rs 14.35 lakh in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Chak Bhagta village of Katra, was riding a two-wheeler when he was stopped for checking by a police party at Sool-Kakriyal. Ten rolls of charas and Rs 2 lakh were recovered from him, Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailender Singh said.

Also Read | Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Visits Gateway of India, Advises People to Follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

He said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the arrested person, who during preliminary questioning disclosed that he had collected Rs 12.35 lakh more money after selling drugs to the youth and had kept the money at his home.

Accordingly, a raid was carried out and the money along with 16 rolls of charas and Rs 12.35 lakh were seized from his house, the SSP said, terming his arrest and the recovery as a "big success" for police in its drive against the menace of drugs in the district.

Also Read | Goa Records 1,922 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate Inches Towards 25% Mark.

Under the drive, the SSP said police have registered 205 NDPS cases against 249 offenders since March 2021.

"To deal with drug abuse, we need a multipronged strategy and Reasi Police is working on it," he said, adding doors of local police are always open for the addicts who are ready to shun the path of drug abuse and they will be sent to de-addiction centres on priority basis for their rehabilitation into the mainstream.

He gave a tough message to drug peddlers and said "those who are involved in this vicious cycle shall be dealt with strictly. Some of them will be booked under the Public Safety Act in the near future."

Police said another drug peddler was arrested on Sunday and over 14 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession at the main bus stand here.

Jaleel Ahmad, a resident of Reasi, was found moving in a suspicious manner and was accordingly put to frisking and questioning that led to the recovery of the narcotic substance, a police official said.

Ahmad was also booked under the NDPS Act and further investigation is on, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)