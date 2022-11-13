Phagwara, Nov 13 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested with Rs 1 crore stashed in his house, police here said on Sunday.

Besides the cash, he was found with 2,050 intoxicating tablets, they said.

The accused has been identified as Paramjit Pamma, who was living in Guru Nanak Nagar locality, said Inspector Amandeep Nahar.

Pamma was coming on his scooter from Dana Mandi side on Saturday and took a U-turn on seeing a police team near Guru Ravidas chowk on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, he said. His scooter skidded during the chase.

Police found the tablets from his scooter when they checked it, they said.

During questioning, Pamma told police that he had been peddling drugs for the last eight years.

