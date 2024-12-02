Srinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) Police on Monday attached a residential house belonging to an alleged drug peddler in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In a significant move against drug trafficking, police in Kupwara have attached the residential house of Lateef Ahmad Chouhan, a resident of Surigam Lolab," a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Dhanbad Road Accident: Woman Lawyer Dies After Coming Under Wheels of Earthmover in Jharkhand; Locals Protest.

He said the action pertains to a case registered under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act registered at the Sogam police station.

The action was taken under Section 68(F) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS), he added.

Also Read | Packaged Drinking Water Now Under High-Risk Category: Know Why Did FSSAI Put Mineral Water Under 'High-Risk Food Category'?.

The spokesman said the property was identified during the investigation as illegally acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)