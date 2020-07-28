Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) The Gurgaon police and the Drugs Control Department on Tuesday busted a drug smuggling racket and arrested four Iraqi nationals, police said.

Police said some drugs used in the treatment of novel coronavirus were also recovered from two of the accused, adding that they were planning to smuggle these to Iraq.

Also Read | Earthquake in Mizoram; 4.4 Magnitude Tremors Felt Close to Champhai, 24th Quake to Jolt The State In Last 6 Weeks.

“Acting on a tip-off, two teams of the Gurgaon police conducted raids in Sector 47 and 57 in Gurgaon and recovered huge quantities of prohibited drugs, besides some drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19 as well as some life saving injections, an SUV and cash amounting to Rs 74.55 lakh,” a police official said.

He said the accused used to smuggle these drugs to international markets.

Also Read | With 717 New COVID-19 Cases, Mumbai's Tally Rises to 1,10,846: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

The drugs were recovered during the raids conducted at two residential premises in Gurgaon where the four Iraqi nationals were staying, police said.

The accused were later arrested, they said.

According to the police, one of the accused came to India on a student visa in 2013 and got into drug smuggling in 2016. Two of the other accused were pursuing a pharmacy course from Bengaluru.

The police said the accused failed to produce any valid visa.

The police also found an Uzbek woman staying at one of the houses where the raids were conducted.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that she had come to India in January this year, but later got stuck due to the lockdown imposed to contain spread of COVID-19.

Information is being obtained from the Embassy of Uzbekistan regarding the woman, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)