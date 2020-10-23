Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) A drug trafficker was arrested and two kg of ganja seized from his possession in the district on Friday, police said.

The accused, identified as Rakesh, is from Uttarakhand and Rs 28,000 was recovered from his possession in Panipat under Miranpur police station, they said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Tyagi, the accused was found in a roadside eatery.

A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

