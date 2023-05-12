Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): Continuing its mission mode drive against the drug menace, Assam police have seized drugs worth over Rs 1430 crore in the state in the last two years, said the police on Friday.

"In the last two years, Assam police seized drugs worth more than Rs 1430.22 crore. During the period, a total of 5580 cases have been registered in the state under NDPS Act," Assam DGP GP Singh said.

Sharing the data of two years of remarkable fight against the drug menace under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, DGP Singh said, "Assam is among the top 10 states in registration of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases."

The Assam DGP further said that in the last two years, 9309 drug traffickers had been arrested and property worth Rs 19.40 crore had been frozen.

"In last two years, Assam police have seized 239 kg of heroin, 71902 kg of ganja, 283 kg of opium, 98.68 lakh psychotropic tablets, 4.78 lakh cough syrup bottles, 214 kg of cannabis, 40 kg of cocaine. Assam police have destroyed 648 bighas opium and 32 bighas cannabis cultivation. 26 habitual traffickers also detained," Singh said.

The Assam DGP further said that the Assam police have launched a 'Drugs Free Assam Mobile App'.

"Under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam police launched and is continuing with its massive crackdown on the drug trafficking menace in the state. We remain committed to completely dismantling the drug trafficking networks," the Assam DGP said. (ANI)

