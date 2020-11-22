Balasore (Odisha), Nov 22 (PTI) Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh was seized and one person arrested in Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Adar Bazar in Sahadevkhunta police station area and seized 100 gm brown sugar along with Rs 23 lakh in cash, a police officer said.

Also Read | AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Launches Delhi Govt’s Free Large-Scale RT-PCR Testing Van.

One drug peddler was arrested, while another managed to escape, he said.

The arrested person is part of a drug network whose kingpin was arrested earlier this year, the officer said.

Also Read | Pregnant Tigress Found Dead in Umred Pauni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, Forest Officers Discover 4 Foetuses Aborted Nearby.

Preliminary investigation has found that the accused person and his accomplice were preparing to procure more brown sugar from West Bengal and supply those to their contacts in Odisha, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)