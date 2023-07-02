Guwahati, Jul 2 (PTI) Drugs worth nearly Rs 12 crore were seized on Sunday and three traffickers nabbed by police in Kamrup district, an officer said.

Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) Deputy Inspector General Partha Sarathi Mahanta said acting on a tip-off, the Kamrup district police led by Additional SP Kalyan Pathak launched an operation against trafficking of the consignment.

"Three couriers were carrying the narcotics from Guwahati to Dhubri in an SUV during early hours. They intercepted the vehicle at Palasbari and seized 50 soap boxes containing as many packets of heroin, weighing 700 gm," Mahanta told PTI.

The three traffickers have been arrested and their interrogation is on to get further details of the drug cartel, he added.

The DIG further said that 500 gm of heroin was seized from another SUV, which met with an accident on June 25 in Hajo.

"On that day, we had recovered 100 soap boxes of heroin, weighing 1.3 kg, from the vehicle, which was used by a Manipur-based gang to transport the drugs. During interrogation, the arrested accused confessed about a secret chamber in the vehicle," he added.

From that secret chamber in the vehicle, 40 more soap cases were recovered, weighing 500 gm, Mahanta said.

"The total value of the drugs seized on Sunday in the two operations will be Rs 11-12 crore as per international market standards," he added.

