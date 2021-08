Visual of Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) anti-narcotic wing (Picture Courtsey: Twitter Handle of Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6 (ANI): Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) anti-narcotic wing on Friday arrested five people in Bengaluru for illegally possessing drugs worth Rupees five crore, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police.

The CCB seized 15 kg hashish, 10 kg cannabis, charas, cocaine, ecstacy pills, LSD strips, hydro ganja plants, the Joint Commissioner of Police said in his tweet.

"Yet another drug haul by CCB Anti Narcotics Wing..Rs 5 cr worth of 15 Kgs Hashish, 10 Kg Cannabis, Charas, Cocaine, Ecstacy pills, LSD strips, Hydro Ganja plants seized.. 5 accused arrested..& r main kingpin of hashish supply in Blore..," Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police, said in a tweet. (ANI)

