Gurugram, Feb 9 (PTI) Police here have arrested a man who allegedly murdered his wife and daughter early this week while being in an inebriated state.

The incident took place on February 6, police said, adding the accused has been arrested. The man, a drug addict, has confessed to killing the two in an intoxicated state.

They questioned the accused, identified as Bhangrola village-resident Deepak, after taking him on one-day police remand.

It was on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday when the accused attacked his wife Rajnesh and seven-year-old daughter Vidhi with a stone.

While Rajnesh died soon after, her daughter Vidhi also succumbed to injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Sunday.

On the complaint of deceased Rajnesh's brother, police has registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Khedki Daula police station and today the accused has been arrested.

