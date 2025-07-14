Mumbai, July 14 (PTI) A joyride turned scary for three men who drove the car onto the Juhu beach in Mumbai under the influence of alcohol, ending up getting stuck in the wet sand, police said on Monday.

The car was pulled out using a tractor deployed by civic authorities after two hours.

The incident occurred on Friday night when Khar resident, Tarun Yadav (36), was showing around Mumbai to his two friends-cum-guests, Najeeb Syed (42) and Brijesh Soni (33), an official said.

The trio consumed liquor and decided to visit the Juhu beach. Yadav, who was at the wheel, drove the car recklessly onto the seashore, ending up getting stuck in the wet sand.

Police officials on patrol informed the Fire Brigade, which deployed a tractor to retrieve the car.

The three men were taken to Juhu police station and an FIR was registered, the official said, adding that the car was impounded.

Police served notices to Yadav, Syed, and Soni and allowed them to go, the official added.

