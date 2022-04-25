Fatehpur (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Police along with the officials of the Narcotics department on Monday seized dry 'ganja' worth Rs 8 crore from a truck travelling from Odisha to Rajasthan, officials said.

The seizure was made in Bakewar police station area of the district.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the truck on the Chaudagra-Jahanabad road, and recovered 24 quintal of dry 'ganja', whose cost is around Rs 8 crore in the international market, Bakewar Station House Officer (SHO) Neeraj Yadav said.

Yadav said that the driver of the truck has been arrested and investigations are on.

