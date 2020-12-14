Lucknow, Dec 14 (PTI) The weather was dry across Uttar Pradesh on Monday with cold day conditions and fog in few places of the state, the meteorological department said.

Cold day conditions occurred at isolated places over western UP, while shallow to moderate fog occurred at isolated places over eastern parts of the state.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 15 degrees Celsius.

Bareilly, Aligarh and Muzaffarnagar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius each, while Banda recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius. Najijababad and Bahraich saw the mercury falling to 9.0 degrees Celsius, while Etawah witnessed minimum temperature dipping to 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Meerut was the coldest place in the state, where the mercury touched 8.0 degrees Celsius.

The weather is most likely to remain dry, and shallow to moderate fog is very likely over western UP on Tuesday. Rain/thundershower is very likely at isolated places and shallow to moderate fog is very likely over eastern UP, the department has forecast for Tuesday.

The weather is most likely to remain dry in the state, and shallow to moderate fog is very likely over the state on December 16 and December 17.

