New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) started offline classes on Monday in all its 15 campuses across the national capital, according to a statement from the varsity.

In the first batch, the university admitted in December 2021 more than 5,000 students across 15 full-time diplomas, four part-time diplomas, 12 lateral entry diplomas, 11 flagship degree programmes, and bachelors of computer engineering and postgraduate programmes, it added.

"Today is the day all of us at the university have been looking forward to since day one. Earlier in December when we held an orientation for the first academic year at DSEU, we waited to see our students walk in at their new campuses," Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra said.

The DSEU was established in August 2020 by the Delhi government to equip students with world-class skill education to enable access to aspirational jobs and inculcate entrepreneurial mindset and entrepreneurship, according to varsity's website.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave the nod for reopening of higher educational institutions, coaching centres and schools.

The university administration said it has taken measures to ensure student safety amid COVID-19.

DESU Registrar Ashwani Kansal said, “Student safety is our priority. All campuses shall be regularly sanitised and students are encouraged to follow Covid protocols.”

