New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) in association with various departments and organizations announced the launch of "Environmental Literacy Week" on Sunday (May 29).

This year, World Environment Day assumes a greater significance as it marks 50 years since the Stockholm Conference designated June 5 as World Environment Day.

According to DSLSA, the week-long awareness drive shall emphasize sustainable living with nature with a special focus on legal literacy in relation to the environmental issues and laws throughout Delhi, and will be concluded on June 5.

As per an official statement, the campaign will be focused on "Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature," with the slogan "Only one Earth".

"During this week-long campaign, the DSLSA shall conduct and indulge in plantation drives in different areas of Delhi; sensitise and encourage people through Nukkad Nataks, seminars and webinars towards harmonious living with nature by planting more and more trees and the pledge to protect rivers and wildlife in order to have a compassion for the living creatures, and also to reduce the dependence on plastic and encourage the importance of recycling and reusing of plastic products," it said.

Apart from making a human chain around trees to depict the importance of the protection of trees, DSLSA also assured that they will be collecting clothes, books and toys in the form of donations and will distribute them to the needy.

Further, they will also make people aware of the provisions of laws such as the Trees Act, Water Pollution Act, Air Pollution Act etc., through social media campaigns. (ANI)

