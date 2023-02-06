New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A Delhi Transport Corporation bus caught fire in Kanjhawala on Monday, officials said.

The fire officials said they received information regarding the incident at 1.37 pm.

The bus, which plies on route number 114, caught fire near Ladpur bus stand. The fire was extinguished at 4.20 pm, they said.

No one got injured in the incident, officials added.

