New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The DTC and DMRC have inked an MoU to develop state-of-the-art bus terminals across the national capital, said an official statement on Friday.

In the first phase of the project, land parcel and bus terminals at Nehru Place, Najafgarh, Azadpur, Mehrauli, and Narela have been identified jointly by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for development.

As per the agreement, the DMRC will be implementing these projects from conceptualisation to commissioning stage.

It will also render its service for pre-constructional activities, such as development of preliminary plans, preparation of preliminary estimates, and construction activities, such as approval of design or drawing of the layout plan, tendering, and execution of work, the statement said.

The scope of work would also include post-constructional activities such as obtaining certificates of completion from the local bodies and handing over of the project upon completion, it said.

Empowered Committee headed by DTC chairman and comprising two members each from DTC and DMRC would monitor the implementation of the project and accord necessary approval for design, change in designs, estimates, deviations, escalation, imposition of penalties on the contractor, if any, etc.

The committee will also review the financial status of the project on quarterly basis or as desired by the chairman of the Empowered Committee.

The Empowered Committee will be formulated within 15 days from the date of signing of this MoU, the statement said.

The agreement provides flexibility to the two bodies to collaborate on Public-Private-Partnership (PPP), or Property Business (PB), or Deposit Work basis, according to the existing urban development bylaws, instructions, regulations, and Master Plan of Delhi (MPD-2021).

Aiming for a world-class infrastructure, DMRC will incorporate green building features, rainwater-harvesting system, energy-efficient building features, water conservation, sewage/effluent treatment/ recycling / disposal, solid waste management, dedicated vehicle parking, green belt, etc, in line with the laws.

The design of the proposed construction will also keep in view that the design is user-friendly for persons with disability and has accessibility features, it said.

"Delhi's public buses and Metro are the lifelines of the city and both DTC and DMRC are organisations which carry a lot of technical and operational expertise and experience.

“I am hopeful that the coming together of these two organisations will be successful in creating state of the art bus terminals which we will soon be able to dedicate to Delhi Public," said Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

