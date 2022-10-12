New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Delhi University on Wednesday constituted a steering committee for the smooth functioning of the varsity's Culture Council.

In a notification, the university said that its public relation officer, Anoop Lather, has been appointed the chairperson of the committee.

Professor Paramjit from the Department of Economics has been appointed vice chairperson, while the Dean of the Culture Council is Professor Ravindra Kumar.

The university's treasurer, Naval Kishore, has been entrusted with the responsibility of the being the council's treasurer.

The members appointed for the steering committee include Professor Alka Nagpal from the Faculty of Music and Fine Arts; Professor Irteza Krim from the Department of Urdu; SSCBS Principal Professor Poonam Verma; Principal of Miranda House Professor Bijaylakshmi Nanda and Principal of Hansraj College Professor Rama.

Principal of Hindu College Professor Anju Srivastava; Joint Dean Culture Council Dr Deepti Taneja; Deputy Dean Culture Council Hemant Verma; Prerna Malhotra from Ram Lal Anand College; and Dr Charu Kalra from Deen Dayal Upadhyay College are also the committee's members.

