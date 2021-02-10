New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Students of the Delhi University were allegedly manhandled by police on Wednesday during a solidarity march to support the protesting farmers.

Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and students of DU raised slogans of immediate repeal of the three contentious farm laws and release of all arrested leaders.

According to a statement released by AISA, the police attempted to stop the march at the Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, but students continued to march towards the arts faculty.

On entering the faculty, the police "resorted to violence, manhandling and injuring several students", it said.

The protesters concluded the march by conducting a public meeting at arts faculty with speakers form different organisations, including the AISA, the Democratic Students' Union and the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch.

"The Delhi Police and Haryana Police have created a warzone at our borders. The new bogey of 'aandolanjeevi' will not work and democratic voices of India shall continue fighting fascism. The government must immediately release all arrested farmers and Nodeep Kaur," Ritwik Raj, secretary of AISA DU, said.

When contacted, a police officer denied allegations of any manhandling at the march.

