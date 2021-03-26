Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) Rajasthan DGP M L Lather on Friday said the entire police force gets defamed due to unwarranted acts of a few police personnel and added that strict action is being taken against such officers.

His remarks come after Rajasthan Police officer Kailash Bohra was arrested in Jaipur for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a rape victim to take action in her FIRs. The officer was given a compulsory retirement.

The DGP said arrangements are being made to install a minimum of six CCTV cameras in each police station.

"I urge people to immediately inform police about criminal incidents as only with public support, the police can effectively prevent criminal activities," Lather said in a virtual conversation with a group of people.

At present, about 10 per cent women are employed in the police force in the state, the DGP added.

