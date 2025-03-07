New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The issue of duplicate voter ID numbers is set to be raised in the upcoming session of Parliament, with MPs from the Trinamool Congress as well as other opposition parties submitting notices, demanding a discussion on the matter in the House, a source said.

According to the source, the MPs of the TMC as well as other opposition parties have submitted multiple notices in both Houses, demanding a discussion on the issue under different rules like short-duration discussion, Zero Hour and calling attention.

"In a collaborative way, multiple notices have been given. Some notices have been signed by more than one MPs. The issue should be discussed in Parliament, it is a very serious matter," the source said.

The issue of duplicate voter ID card numbers was raised by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee last week.

Amid allegations of a cover-up over duplicate voter identity card numbers, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday said it will address the "decades-long" matter in the next three months.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale said the EC has finally admitted and accepted its guilt that duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers have been allotted to multiple people.

The first half of the Budget session of Parliament was held from January 31 to February 13. The second half starts on Monday and will conclude on April 4.

