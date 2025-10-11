Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], October 11 (ANI): A second-year student of a private medical college in Durgapur, West Bengal, was allegedly gangraped, police sources reported.

The victim, hailing from Jaleswar, Odisha, is undergoing medical examination, and an investigation is underway. Further details are awaited as authorities probe the case.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi strongly condemned the incident, terming it "highly condemnable and painful."

In a post on X, Majhi urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure exemplary action against the accused as per the law.

"The unfortunate incident of gang rape involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, is highly condemnable and painful. I am deeply shocked upon hearing this news. I strongly urge the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take exemplary action against the accused as per the law... I have instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. All possible assistance will be provided to the victim's family on behalf of the Odisha government," he stated.

Meanwhile, in North 24 Parganas, the father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim expressed outrage over the Durgapur incident, criticising the West Bengal administration for failing to ensure the safety of doctors.

He also questioned the NCRB data, which labelled West Bengal's Kolkata as the safest place.

"They are doctors, first-class citizens of society, and they (government) cannot ensure their safety... This administration still raises all questions against the victim. Those who lack the ability to protect them should take the responsibility and resign from their posts. But, these people are greedy... This administration is not doing its job properly, that's why all these incidents are happening day in and day out... Despite all that's happening, a national report (NCRB) has come out calling West Bengal the safest. It has been ranked number one, calling it the safest state. We will challenge those who prepare these reports. How do they make these reports?... How does West Bengal come at number one in this report...?" he said. (ANI)

