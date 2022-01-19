New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Delhi University will hold its convocation on February 26, according to an official notification.

During its 97th convocation last year, the university had become the first institution in the country to award "digital degrees" to its 1,78,719 students.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 13,785 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Positivity Rate at 23.86%.

The convocation was conducted in a hybrid manner -- a mix of online and physical mode.

Wednesday's notification, however, did not mention the arrangement for the convocation this year.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: 3.54 Lakh Licensed Arms Deposited with Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)