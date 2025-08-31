Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 31 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday defended the state government's decision to invite renowned Kannada writer and Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year's Mysuru Dasara, saying the event is a festival for all and not linked to any one religion.

Addressing the media, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Dussehra is a non-religious festival. Everyone celebrates the Dasara Naada festival. Therefore, it is appropriate for it to be inaugurated by writer and activist Banu Mushtaq. I was given authority in a high-level committee regarding the selection of the Mysore Dasara inaugurator. It was decided that I should invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra. Poet Nisar Ahmed has inaugurated Dasara in the past too. Naada festival is a festival for everyone. It is a festival for Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Jains."

He further termed the people opposing Banu Mushtaq's choice as the inaugurator of Dussehra as "religious fanatics".

"When the Maharaja was not in power, even Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan celebrated Dussehra. Mirza Ismail, who was the Diwan, celebrated Dussehra. This is a non-religious festival. There are very few writers in Karnataka who have won the Booker Prize. Only religious fanatics talk about Banu Mushtaq being chosen as the inaugurator of Dussehra. They do not know history; it is good to know history," he added.

Earlier, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president BY Vijayendra on August 28 hit out at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over his "Chamundi Hills is not only for Hindus" remarks and claimed that it was an insult to Hindu traditions and beliefs.

Vijayendra questioned the Siddaramaiah government for inviting renowned Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq to open the Mysuru Dasara and not Deepa Bhasthi, who is the first Indian translator to win an International Booker Prize for translating Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp'.

"The problem is not with the BJP but with the mindset of the ruling Congress party. Recently, I have seen DK Shivakumar's statement on Chamundi Hills. The statements of Congress leaders are an insult to Hindu traditions and beliefs, whether it is DK Shivakumar's statements or the invitation to Banu Mushtaq. Why did Siddaramaiah not think of inviting both Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi?" the Karnataka BJP president said.

The controversy arose when Shivakumar responded to criticism from Yaduveer Wadiyar, a member of the Mysuru royal family, regarding the state government's decision to invite writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the 2025 Mysuru Dasara festival in the Goddess Chamundeshwari temple.

In a post on X, Shivakumar urged critics not to communalise the iconic festival, emphasising its inclusive nature.

In his statement, Shivakumar said, "Our region's festival - Dasara, our region's deity - Chamundeshwari. Chamundeshwari Mother is the presiding deity of our region. Those who worship her, believe in her, and honour her are found in all castes and religions. Her darshan is the right of everyone. Mother is the asset of all devotees, of all the children of the region, not limited to anyone. No one can say no to worshipping the Mother."

He further accused the BJP of creating controversy, stating, "Creating controversy is the BJP's principle! Everyone from all religions and communities has access to Chamundi Hill. They pray to the Goddess. Our Durga Devi removes everyone's sorrows."

Shivakumar highlighted the universal appeal of the festival, noting that people from across the country and abroad participate in Dasara, and the royal family has historically supported its inclusive nature.

The Deputy CM concluded by urging against politicising religion, adding, "One should not do politics in the name of religion; even that Mother would not approve of it!" (ANI)

