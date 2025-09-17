New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday passed directions in connection with Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections and stayed the victory procession of winning candidates, not only in the campus area but also across Delhi.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay passed the directions on an application moved by advocate Prashant Manchanda.

The High Court took note of the status report filed by the Delhi Police and other authorities. Police said that it has challans against student candidates for violations.

The Court also took note of videographic and photographic evidence, citing a violation of the Lingdoh committee recommendation for elections.

The Court said that if the violations continue even after our order, it amounts to contempt of court. It asked the authorities to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and file a report on the next date of hearing on September 19.

The High Court said that if polls are not held in a satisfactory manner, it may stop the functioning of office-bearers in their new roles.

Manchanda submitted that there was a rampant violation by the student candidates even after the order passed by the High Court on September 10. He alleged rampant violations and use of money and muscle power by the student candidates in DUSU elections.

Polling for the DUSU polls will be held on Thursday, and the results are expected to be declared on Friday. (ANI)

