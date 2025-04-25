New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Claiming poor food quality and unhygienic conditions, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Raunak Khatri allegedly removed five LPG cylinders forcibly from the canteen of Ramjas College.

There was no immediate response available from the Ramjas College administration.

The incident, which took place on Thursday evening, has drawn reactions from the college administration and is likely to be reported to the Delhi University authorities.

Khatri, accompanied by his supporters, visited the canteen and claimed that numerous students had raised complaints about unhygienic food and the presence of flies near cooking vessels. He posted a video of the protest on Instagram, in which several students can be seen raising their hands when asked if they were dissatisfied with the food.

"The dosa batter was filled with flies. Students have repeatedly complained but the administration neither replaced the canteen operator nor issued a fresh tender," Khatri said.

He added that the protest was meant to send a strong message about student welfare and cleanliness.

However, the cylinders were later returned after the canteen operator assured that the issues would be resolved by Monday.

This is not the first time Khatri has courted controversy. In the past, he smeared cow dung on the walls of Lakshmibai College's principal office and allegedly misbehaved with the staff at Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Khalsa College.

