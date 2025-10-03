Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 3 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) released 65,000 cusecs of water without prior notice to the state, with the intention of inflicting misery during festivities.

She said that the state government would resist the conspiracy with full force.

In a post on X, CM Mamata Banerjee shared, "Bijoya Dashami marks the close of Durga Puja -- a time for joy, cheer and renewed hope. Yet instead of allowing the people of West Bengal to conclude the festival in peace, the DVC released 65,000 cusecs of water without any prior notice to the State. This reckless act is nothing short of an attempt to inflict misery during our sacred festivities. Such unilateral action is shameful and absolutely unacceptable. By releasing water without intimation, the DVC has placed millions of lives in Bengal in immediate peril. This is not a natural calamity, it is a disaster manufactured by the DVC."

"Let me be clear: I will not allow anyone to carry out a Bisarjan of Bengal. Every conspiracy against our people will be resisted with full force. Truth will prevail over deceit and good will triumph over evil," she further shared.

In the past, Mamata Banerjee has criticised the DVC for its handling of water discharge, alleging that it has caused severe flooding in South Bengal.

Banerjee described the situation as a "man-made catastrophe" and accused the central agency of targeting Bengal.

In a post on X, CM Mamata Banerjee shared, "DVC's flood mismanagement record this year has surpassed its own dismal accounts of previous years. DVC has failed Bengal this year to an unprecedented degree. Clearly, the centrally administered agency is becoming more and more anti-Bengal, in keeping with the ecosystem that the central establishment is trying to generate all over India today."

"A staggering 11-fold increase in DVC's water discharge in 2025, compared to 2024, has shaken us. It is 30 times higher than 2023!! There is a systematic attempt to trigger more and more flood-like situations across South Bengal. This is not a natural disaster. It's a man-made catastrophe, more and more," she said.

Earlier, women in Kolkata celebrated the last day of Durga Puja, also called Maha Dashami or Vijayadashmi, on Thursday by participating in 'Sindoor Khela' at the Mudiali Club.

Anuradha Malhotra, a local, extending her wishes on the joyous occasion, said "Today is a very happy yet sad day... We play with Sindoor and pray for our well-being, but it is sad for us since Maa goes back to her home today...Durga Puja is a very joyous occasion for us..."

"Sindoor is very valuable for us Bengalis during Durga Puja... we pray for the well-being of our family on these days... It is also a sad feeling for us since Maa leaves..."Gayatri told ANI.

Foreigners also took part in the celebrations held in Kolkata. "We have seen gorgeous pandals, and it is a really special feeling for us... this is our second time attending Durga Puja in India... we have been having a lot of traditional food..." Eleanora told ANI. (ANI)

