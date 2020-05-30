One Year of Modi Govt 2.0: E-Booklet on Admin Reforms, Public Grievances Launched on 1st Anniversary of NDA Govt's 2nd Term

Union minister Jitendra Singh Launched E-Booklet on Admin Reforms. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 30: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday launched an e-book listing the achievements of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) on the occasion of the first anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government's second term.

The achievements of the DARPG, which is under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, have been listed in the e-book from May 30 last year to May 30 this year. PM Narendra Modi Writes to Citizens on First Anniversary of NDA 2.0 Govt, Says Their Affection Has Given New Energy.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said DARPG lived up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of good governance and adopted the mantra of reform, perform and transform.

Singh complimented the department for being the first to present its achievements to the people and interacted with senior officials through video-conferencing.

He said the DARPG has provided immense impetus to e-governance in the country by intensely pursuing implementation of e-office in the central secretariat and states.

The minister said the DARPG has undertaken significant reforms in handling public grievances by pursuing Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) reforms in several ministries and departments.

Singh said the success of the systemic reforms was witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic with officials of several ministries and departments could work from home using e-office and timely redressal of 0.87 lakh COVID-19 public grievances in a record average time of 1.45 days per grievance.

He complimented the DARPG's engagement with the Jammu and Kashmir administration in conducting a series of regional conferences and capacity building programmes. He urged the DARPG to expedite putting in place an effective work-from-home policy.

