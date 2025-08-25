Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday accused the opposition parties of 'spreading false propaganda' against the e-Kshatipurti portal, which "allows farmers to claim compensation for crops impacted by waterlogging.

Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha during the monsoon session, Saini said that the benefits of welfare schemes are now reaching people's homes directly through the portal.

He said that earlier, people had to wait a long time for compensation, and the funds often got lost or misused along the way. He added that during the assembly elections, the opposition spread false propaganda against the portal and even spoke of shutting it down if they came to power. However, the people rejected their agenda and ended their "business" in the elections.

The Chief Minister said that through the e-Kshatipurti portal, farmers in villages affected by water logging can report their crop losses. These claims are then verified by the concerned departmental officers, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister added that during the Congress government's tenure, only Rs 1,158 crore was given to farmers as crop loss compensation, whereas the present government has released Rs 15,500 crore so far.

Recently, an additional Rs 78.50 crore has been disbursed to farmers. Today, farmers are appreciating the state government's welfare schemes, he added.

Earlier on July 31, CM Saini released a compensation amount of Rs 52.14 crore to 22,617 beneficiary farmers whose Rabi crops were damaged due to hailstorms and heavy rains during the 2025 season on July 31, 2025.

The crop compensation has been calculated based on the comprehensive crop damage data collected through the "Kshatipurti portal," which was made operational between December 2024 and March 2025, a press release stated.

Farmers across the state registered their losses on the portal, following which meticulous assessments and verifications were carried out.

During the launch of the Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department's website, Chief Minister Saini apprised that through physical verification, about 57,485 acres were found eligible for compensation.

The assessment covered 15 districts namely Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh, Mewat, Palwal, Rewari, Rohtak and Yamunanagar in the state, and financial aid was sanctioned accordingly to support the affected farming communities. (ANI)

