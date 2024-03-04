New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan heaped praise on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his sharp response to a question regarding whether India is being a 'bully' in the region.

Responding to a question during a book launch event on Saturday, Jaishankar said that 'big bullies' don't provide USD 4.5 billion in aid when neighbours are in distress.

Taking to social media platform X, Big B said, "WAH .. !!! well said Sir ..".

The 'Sholay' actor was responding to a video on X having EAM's reply to the question.

A video clip of Jaishankar's response to the 'barb' was widely shared across social media platforms.

"The big change today in this part of the world is what has happened between India and its neighbours. When you say India is perceived as a big bully, you know, big bullies don't provide four and a half billion dollars when the neighbours are in trouble. Big bullies don't supply vaccines to other countries when COVID is on or make exceptions to their own rules to respond to food demands or fuel demands or fertilizer demands because some war in some other part of the world has complicated their lives," EAM Jaishankar at the event on Sunday.

"You also have to look today at actually what is changed between India and its neighbours. Certainly, with Bangladesh and Nepal, I mean today you have a power grid, you have roads which didn't exist a decade ago, you have railways which didn't exist a decade ago, there's usage of waterways. Indian businesses use ports of Bangladesh on a national treatment basis," Jaishankar added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' and a remake of the Hollywood movie 'The Intern' in his kitty. (ANI)

